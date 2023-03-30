2023 MLB Opening Day Best Bets, Odds, Predictions

Angels vs. A’s Under 7 Runs (-105) 1.5 U to Win 1.43 U

SIM Total Line: 5.5

As you can see, we have plenty of value on this under. The A’s ML also shows a lot of value, and I think I know why.

Shohei Ohtani dominated the A’s last season, putting up a 1.09 ERA over 24.2 innings. What’s crazy about this is the A’s were 2-2 against Ohtani last year, regularly due to super low-scoring games.

In the last game of the year, Ohtani threw five innings of one-run ball and ultimately lost to the A’s in a 3-2 game in Oakland. He faced them at home the game before, throwing eight shutout innings of two-hit ball, winning 4-2. There’s a similar trend here: he threw two more games, pitched well in both, and ended under seven runs. So every game Ohtani pitched against the A’s in 2022 went under seven runs.

Something weird happens when the Angels play the A’s in Oakland. The Angels’ bats tend to be slow, and the A’s always hang in there. The Angels are the better team with one of the best pitchers alive, so I can’t take A’s ML.

What I can do is tell you this game will go under. Ohtani should dominate, and I expect a decent game from Kyle Muller. The Angels posted a .658 OPS as a team last year against lefties versus a .700 OPS against righties. Muller will feature a fastball, slider, and curveball that all grade out okay; he hasn’t performed all that well in his career.