Zach Neto Has Been Terrific for the Angels

The team’s shortstop, Zach Neto, has performed better than he ever has to this point in his career, truly becoming one of the best shortstops in all of baseball. He’s been the top performer for the club offensively, adding much-needed help to the offense.

Neto has transformed his game and made a big name for himself in this lineup, something Angels fans have been hoping for since he was drafted in 2022. Without further ado, let’s examine how Neto has transformed his game and what makes him so valuable to the Angels.

The highest OPS in baseball among Shortstops? (min. 140 PA’s)



Zach Neto. pic.twitter.com/XhGsebnhQh — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) May 27, 2025

How Neto Has Improved in 2025

When examining Neto’s game a little closer, we see that he’s made a lot of adjustments at the plate and improvements across the board, all playing a minor role in his newfound success in 2025.

For starters, when watching Neto, the main thing that stands out is that his approach is more simplified when compared to last season. Neto was always known for his big leg kick, which separated him from almost every other hitter in the sport as it was unique to his game.

When he was in a non-two-strike count, Neto would bring his knee up over his waist, allowing him to coil into his back hip and generate more power. However, the inconsistencies that came from this approach were vast.

He first made this adjustment in June of last season, which Neto spoke about in an article with Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register.