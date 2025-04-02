Wednesday MLB Best Bets, MLB Picks Today, April 2, 2025

The Twins are a fascinating team. Similarly to the Braves, when this team is hot, you tail, and when they are cold, you fade. The Twins got off to an abysmal start, combining for six runs in their first four games. They had the lowest wRC+ in the league going into yesterday’s game. However, the offense put up eight runs last night, and they had four outs that were hit 110 MPH or harder.

This lineup has plenty of talent, but from previous years, I’ve noticed they rely on momentum more than other teams. After finally breaking out, I expect them to continue that into today.

They’ll go up against Sean Burke, who is coming off a six inning shutout in his first outing. He’s a pitcher I’m high on this season, but he’s still a young guy with much to prove. It was against the Angels, and he was lucky not to allow a run. He only struck out three Angels; his xERA is 7.12, and his xFIP is 5.12 after that start. I don’t think they’ll blow up Burke, but three runs over five innings is very attainable here.

Conversely, Pablo Lopez will face this White Sox offense. Chicago has the 15th-best wRC+ as a team so far, and they are doing a great job limiting the strikeouts.

Lopez didn’t look great in his first start, allowing eight hits and four runs (two earned) and only striking out three batters against the Cardinals. His struggles on the road continued from last season, as he posted a 4.50 ERA. He also didn’t have a lot of success against the White Sox last year. Over two starts, he only complied nine innings but allowed five runs. The current White Sox lineup, over 64 PA, is hitting .262 against him. That’s pretty solid.

The only Twins reliever with a good amount of rest is Jhoan Duran. We will see him, but we should be over 7.5 runs by the time we arrive. Griffin Jax, one of the best relievers in baseball, threw 24 pitches yesterday. This is a solid Twins bullpen, but the White Sox have seen them plenty of times before. I expect Lopez to allow 2-3 runs, and the bullpen allows one more.