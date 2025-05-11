Kris Bryant Hopeful Latest Medical Procedure Allows Him to Help Colorado
Kris Bryant has undergone a new medical procedure on his ailing back, in hopes of returning to the lineup to help the Colorado Rockies.
DENVER, Colo. –– Kris Bryant is in better spirits following an ablation procedure in Santa Monica, CA on Thursday to alleviate pressure and combat the effects of lumbar degenerative disc disease (DDD).
What this will actually mean for the 33-year-old remains to be seen as he attempts to provide some value for the Colorado Rockies over the three final seasons on his current deal.
“The timeline will be underway here probably in 5-6 days, and then hopefully that all goes well and he can ramp up the intensity,” manager Bud Black said of Bryant post-procedure. “Then eventually ramp up the baseball activities to the point where we get him back on the field.”
The minimally invasive procedure took under an hour and was performed by Dr. Robert Watkins, an orthopedic spine surgeon. The feeling was similar to many cortisone shots given to Bryant in the past. The end result was much different: the nerves in the back are disrupted from transmitting pain signals.
“I’m happy I did it. Just trying to do anything to relieve pain and get back to feeling somewhat of a baseline, and working from there,” the 2016 NL MVP said. “I feel like I got stabbed in the back right now. Not ideal, but I’m a good spirit.”
Though it may be a week or two before Bryant really begins to do some substantial activities, he’s able to walk for exercise at the moment to loosen the area.
Bryant has been on the injured list nine times since signing a seven-year, $182 million deal in March 2022. The designated hitter batted .154 with no home runs and one run batted in over 11 games this season before hitting the injured list on April 13.
Altogether, Bryant has suited up for the Rockies for a total of 170 games or 32% of contests during his four seasons with the club with a high of 80 games coming in 2023. His -1.6 wins-above-replacement (according to Baseball Reference) is tied for 10th-worst in franchise history.
“It affects me, physically and mentally — probably more so,” he confessed. “It just wears on me. It’s not an easy thing for me to deal with, but I’m doing the best I can with the pretty crappy situation.”
Beyond his playing career, the complications from DDD will impact Bryant. He’ll do everything he can regarding physical therapy in order to have a normal retirement with his family. Playing catch and shooting hoops with his children shouldn’t have to be an ambitious hope for any person.
“It’s not the way I would draw it up, obviously, but you dedicate your whole life to playing a game — at this point, 28 years of my life — and just hope that when you’re done doing it, you can just enjoy (life),” Bryant admitted. “I’m not really a betting man, but I’m willing to bet that’s not in my cards.”
Should the ablation procedure not get him back on the field, it’s not clear if surgery will be the next step for allowing Bryant to contribute to a franchise that has lost more games with him on the roster than at any point prior in their 33 seasons of existence.
“You see some emotion here. Guys are struggling,” he said of the 6-33 start. “I can appreciate what I’m going through just because it’s like, we just keep fighting. I think we’re all stubborn here. We always think that the next one’s gonna be the one we break through. Just keep chasing that. It’s a good trait to have.”
Diamond Details
Colorado is approaching the return of three more players recovering from much less serious injuries than Bryant.
Ezequiel Tovar (left hip contusion), Tyler Freeman (left oblique strain) and Aaron Schunk (left groin strain) will suit up for the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes on Sunday in Oklahoma City, OK. The trio will travel to New Mexico and play two more games at The Lab before being re-evaluated.
All the injuries to the middle infield has led to several defensive miscues that have contributed to the most unearned runs (23) in MLB this season. Is the lack of cohesiveness with the personnel a part of that poor defending?
“There’s a little bit of that too,” Black said. “But these guys are professional ballplayers and they know their job.”
Tovar first suffered the contusion diving during the opening series at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, FL. A few more plays of that ilk worsened his condition to the point where a stint on the IL was necessitated on April 19 (retroactive to April 16).
The 23-year-old has missed only 14 games since his rookie campaign. Three of those games came when he went on the paternity list for the birth of his first child in 2023.
Ryan Feltner, eligible to come off the IL for back spasms on Wednesday, will first need a rehab assignment before being activated.
Austin Gomber (60-day IL, left shoulder soreness) and Victor Vodnik (15-day IL, right shoulder inflammation) are doing better, according to Black, but no details on when they’ll go out for rehabilitation.
Vodnik will travel to Arlington this week throw a bullpen session when club plays the Rangers.