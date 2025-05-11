Kris Bryant Hopeful Latest Medical Procedure Allows Him to Help Colorado

DENVER, Colo. –– Kris Bryant is in better spirits following an ablation procedure in Santa Monica, CA on Thursday to alleviate pressure and combat the effects of lumbar degenerative disc disease (DDD).

What this will actually mean for the 33-year-old remains to be seen as he attempts to provide some value for the Colorado Rockies over the three final seasons on his current deal.

“The timeline will be underway here probably in 5-6 days, and then hopefully that all goes well and he can ramp up the intensity,” manager Bud Black said of Bryant post-procedure. “Then eventually ramp up the baseball activities to the point where we get him back on the field.”

The minimally invasive procedure took under an hour and was performed by Dr. Robert Watkins, an orthopedic spine surgeon. The feeling was similar to many cortisone shots given to Bryant in the past. The end result was much different: the nerves in the back are disrupted from transmitting pain signals.