What Has Changed for Michael Kopech With the Dodgers?

Since his days in the Red Sox’s minor league system, Michael Kopech’s pure arm talent has been well documented. He served as a centerpiece in Boston’s trade with the White Sox for Chris Sale, alongside Yoan Moncada, a deal that made Kopech a household name in Chicago and placed great expectations upon him.

Unfortunately for Kopech, his early career was mired with injuries and inconsistent performance that prevented him from living up to his full potential.

He missed both the 2019 and 2020 seasons, and in the years that followed, the White Sox bounced him back and forth from the bullpen and starting rotation, stunting his development.

From 2021 through the end of his time in Chicago in 2023, Kopech struggled mightily with his command. He led all of baseball in walks allowed in 2023 and never had a season with a BB/9 under 3.00.