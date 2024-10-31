Dodgers Prove They Were Inevitable After All, Win the World Series

It has always been championship or bust when it comes to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but when they signed Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Teoscar Hernandez and traded for Tyler Glasnow this offseason, there was more talk about them being a “Super Team” then ever before.

The difference between having a “Super Team” in baseball than in basketball is it takes a lot more than just a handful of superstars to get the job done. The journey is a marathon that starts in spring training in February and ends in October, with countless twists and turns along the way.

Throughout the season, the Dodgers endured many injuries, as star players like Mookie Betts, Glasnow and Yamamoto missed time, but when the dust settled they had secured their 11th NL West title in the last 12 years, having once again punched their ticket to October.

Still, early exits in the NLDS the last two postseasons, and an injury-riddled starting rotation had many casting doubts as to if the Dodgers were really the team best built to go the distance.