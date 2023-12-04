Top Three Landing Spots for Free Agent Kevin Kiermaier

Let’s take a look on some potential landing spots for the veteran outfielder this winter.

Toronto Blue Jays

Considering the Blue Jays spent the 2022-2023 offseason looking to improve their defense, it only makes that the front office brings back one of the best defensive-minded outfielders in the game. He would slot right back in center field with Daulton Varsho working left field and platooning with the former Arizona Diamondback to limit his workload during the season and keep him healthy for the long haul.

As well, Kiermaier batting from the left side is a benefit for the Blue Jays, as the club only boasts Varsho and Cavan Biggio as their left-handed hitting contingent barring Spencer Horwitz and/or Nathan Lukes securing a spot on the active roster out of Spring Training.

His first season with the Jays was met with success and the Jays fanbase grew attached to the former Rays outfielder, making the signing makes sense from a playing standpoint and for the fans.

What a grab from Kevin Kiermaier. 🙅 pic.twitter.com/hVtgyxSuIR — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 6, 2023

At 34 years old, the Jays could give Kiermaier a multi-year deal and afford to do so with Matt Chapman, Brandon Belt, and Hyun Jin Ryu’s contracts off the books, but it will be interesting to see if the outfielder is interested in playing on turf again.

Earlier in the season, Kiermaier did make a comment about potentially looking to playing on grass, noting his body feels better playing on the different surface, so that could deter the Parkland College alum from returning to Toronto.