Kade Anderson Leads LSU to Game 1 Win in College World Series

Kade Anderson came out of the gates shaky, walking two in the first but working his way out of a jam with no damage done. From the jump, Coastal did what they do best, work counts and put together quality at-bats, making Anderson throw 25 pitches in the first, including drawing a mound visit.

Cameron Flukey would come out of the gates hot, sitting 97-98 with his fastball, but walked two. Steven Milam delivered an RBI single to score the leadoff walk issued to Derek Curiel as the Tigers would draw first blood jumping to a 1-0 lead after the first.

Coastal would get two runners on with no outs in the third, when a failed sac bunt attempt from Blake Barthol as Kade Anderson made a fantastic play to cut down the lead runner Caden Bodine at third. Sebastian Alexander would then get cut down trying to steal third as he overslid the base, and LSU escaped the Coastal small-ball attack unscathed.

A leadoff double from Blagen Pado in the fourth would be stranded by three strikeouts by Kade Anderson, who had settled in and lowered the pitches through four and started showing his dominant stuff holding the pesky Chants at bay.

It’s obvious who the difference maker in game one was, Kade Anderson showed every reason why he is the #7 ranked prospect in the Just Baseball Top 300 prospects for the 2025 MLB Draft, throwing a complete game shutout, racking up 10 strikeouts with only four hits allowed.

Despite giving up seven free bases between hit by pitches and walks, Anderson worked around traffic on the bases all night long, “He’s the best pitcher in college baseball… the character, the toughness, the team-first attitude and his next pitch should probably be some place in the Washington Nationals organization and it’s not close.” Head Coach Jay Johnson had to say regarding Anderson’s performance.