College World Series Preview: LSU

After a midseason slump, the Tigers found their rhythm in the postseason, taking care of business in both the Baton Rouge Regional and the Super Regional against West Virginia with convincing wins.



Under head coach Jay Johnson, who led LSU to the national title in 2023, the Tigers bring valuable championship experience back to Omaha, and they have the pieces to make another run.

On the mound, LSU boasts one of the best 1-2 punches in the tournament. Lefty Kade Anderson (10-1, 163 strikeouts) is a projected top-10 pick in the MLB Draft and has dominated all season, while right-hander Anthony Eyanson (11-2) has been a consistent force in big games.



The bullpen is deep and experienced, with Chase Shores returning from injury to throw triple-digit heat in key relief outings, and reliable arms like Casan Evans and Zac Cowan continuing to deliver in high-leverage spots.



LSU’s side of the bracket includes Arkansas, Florida State, and Murray State, making it one of the more challenging paths to the Championship Series. They open against SEC rival Arkansas on Saturday, June 14.



The key for LSU will be getting length from Anderson and Eyanson; if either starter falters early, the bullpen could be stretched thin across the double-elimination format.



Still, with their pitching depth, postseason experience, and offensive firepower, LSU has all the tools to contend for what would be the program’s eighth national title.

Players to Watch

1B Jared Jones

Jared ‘Bear’ Jones is a massive human being with some insane amounts of power. He hits the ball long and far. He cranked 28 home runs in 2024 and has hit 20 this year. He’s got 62 total over three collegiate seasons. The best part about Jones is the adjustments he’s made this year. He’s seen improvements to the hit tool and has come up clutch more times this year in crucial runners in scoring position situations—just a fun player to watch.

OF Ethan Frey

The craziest thing about Ethan Frey was that he wasn’t starting at the beginning of the year, and now he is a top 125 player for the 2025 MLB Draft. Frey puts up some crazy exit velo numbers and just flat out rakes. He’s only started 41 games, and in that span, he’s hit 13 doubles, 13 home runs, and driven in 49 runs. He’s incredible on the offensive side of the ball and has become an absolute force in the middle of the LSU lineup.

OF Derek Curiel

All year long, Derek Curiel has been flirting with the potential of being freshman of the year. There were thoughts he might not make it to campus, but Jay Johnson and the Tigers were able to get him to come, and man has it paid off. The outfielder has slashed an incredible .347/.473/.531 with 19 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, and 52 RBI—just some absurd numbers from a freshman. He’s an incredible athlete in the outfield as well and an exciting plater.

LHP Kade Anderson

Kade Anderson has legitimately put himself in the conversation as the best pitcher in college baseball and possibly the first arm off the board in the 2025 MLB Draft. Anderson has struckout 163 batters in 103 innings while posting a 3.58 ERA. He’s been everything you want and more out of a Friday night ace. The stuff is incredible, and his ability to command the strike zone is elite. He has not missed a beat all year long.