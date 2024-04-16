Justin Turner Isn’t Psychic, But He’s Still Red-Hot for the Blue Jays

Ah, that last sentence got my mind racing. Did Turner really know Freeland was going to try to throw him a curve in the fifth with George Springer standing on second? Well, watch the video below to see what happened and how Freeland nearly negated what looked to be a very good piece of hitting from the 39-year-old Turner.

Knowing what Freeland had said, I had to ask Turner before the Blue Jays took on the New York Yankees on Monday about that moment and if he really knew a Freeland curveball was coming.

“I did not,” Turner smiled. “Actually, when I hit it, and you can ask some of the guys, when I came in the dugout, I thought it was a changeup. I didn’t know a curve was coming and didn’t even know it was a curveball until I got back in the dugout.

“It actually wasn’t a terrible pitch. I just was able to get the barrel on it and snuck it by him. I thought he was going to catch it. He stuck his glove up there and just missed it.”

Chalk it up to what has been a scorching start for Turner after signing a one-year, $13 million deal in late January. Entering Tuesday’s contest against the Yankees, Turner was slashing .362/.466/.574 through his first 54 plate appearances of the campaign. That .362 batting average, by the way, lands him third in the AL and sixth-highest among all MLB players while his 1.040 OPS ranks fifth in the AL and 10th in the entire league.

So, in the end, Turner pushes back on the notion that he has any kind of clairvoyance with Freeland or any other pitcher. However, it’s clear that the Blue Jays are already benefitting from his years of being regarded as one of the game’s toughest outs.