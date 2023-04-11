April 11th MLB Best Bet For Cardinals vs. Rockies

St. Louis Cardinals vs Colorado Rockies @ 8:40 EST

Today’s pitching matchup at Coors Field will be Miles Mikolas vs Kyle Freeland

Mikolas is off to a rough start this year. In his two starts, he has a 9.64 ERA. Both starts were at home and he allowed five runs each time, to the Braves and Blue Jays. That is important to note because last season Mikolas was a home warrior where he finished with a 2.38 ERA, compared to a 4.10 ERA on the road.

In my Opening Day article, I wrote about how much worse Mikolas was without Yadier Molina behind the plate and so far early in the season the struggles are definitely there. Coors is a terrible spot for Mikolas to rebound. He is a pitch to contact pitcher which is the opposite of what you want to be when you go to Coors. The wide outfield and the elevation has given him struggles in the past.

Last season at Coors Field he pitched 2.2 Innings and allowed 10 earned runs. Since 2002, Miles Mikolas has the worst batting average of any pitcher at Coors Field with at least 10 innings pitched.