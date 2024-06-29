MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Saturday, June 29, 2024

Yesterday was depressing. I felt good about the slate, saw plenty of CLV, and it looked suitable for a minute, and then the wheels fell off. The Red Sox had to close out the bottom of the order to win, but they allowed nine runs in the top of the fifth. The Rangers had nine hard-hit balls against Albert Suarez (95 MPH+), and only three were hits, and they were all singles.

Those aren’t excuses; if a play loses, a play loses; I’m just frustrated. I was upset last night, but this morning, I’m ready to go, as we have a new day to be great.

2024 Record: 70-81 (-14.99 U)

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers @ 4:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Justin Steele (3.08 ERA) vs. Tobias Myers (3.12 ERA)

As soon as I looked at the board, this game stood out. Today, Justin Steele is an underdog against an inexperienced pitcher due for regression. I saw that the Cubs were favored through the first five innings but were underdogs in the entire game. I had flashbacks to the Guardians vs. Royals bet that we lost, and it was priced precisely like this.

At first, I was hesitant to back the Cubs. They are 4-6 in their last ten games and coming off a loss. The Brewers have won five straight games, so just on the surface, it takes some willpower to back this team.