Justin Steele Has Cemented Himself as the Chicago Cubs Ace

A series victory by Milwaukee may have put the NL Central on ice, and the Brewers took the first game by a score of 6-2. Getting a single run of support, Steele scattered six hits across six scoreless innings pitched, striking out eight batters, while walking just one.

The Cubs won the game 1-0, then went on to win the series in the following game to keep the NL Central division title within reach.

Then yesterday, Steele faced off against a team the Cubs are in direct competition with for a Wild Card spot and a pitcher who is in the Cy Young conversation with Steele in Logan Webb.

Steele turned in his best start of the season, pitching himself directly to the front of the Cy Young race alongside Blake Snell. The Cubs ace put up eight zeroes, allowing just two hits and two walks, with a season-best 12 strikeouts. The Cubs won 5-0.

With the eight scoreless innings, Steele lowered his season ERA to 2.55, which is just slightly above Blake Snell’s MLB-best 2.50 mark. Considering the fact that Steele is leading a surprise playoff team, it is fair to call him the sudden front-runner for this award.

Pitcher record isn’t valued the way it once was, but for Steele there is really an argument to be made that it should matter. He is 16-3 on the year and the Cubs have won each of his last nine starts. Actually, going back to when Steele returned off a short stint on the IL on June 17th, the Cubs have won all but one of his last 14 starts.