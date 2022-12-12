Why The Orioles Should Extend Adley Rutschman Right Now

Almost 25 years old, a 12-year deal for example takes him to the later parts of his 30s and through the prime years of his career. These types of deals are hard to judge when it comes to terms and salary, mostly because they can be structured in many different ways like the Rodríguez deal where there are multiple options available that are also dependent on MVP votes.

These long-term extensions are obviously risky business and not every deal turns out to be a winner (Scott Kingery and the Phillies for example). Giving a long-term deal to a catcher is one that has to be tread lightly given the wear and tear over the years, as many don’t stay behind the plate as Yadier Molina did and many find themselves heading to first base or as a full-time DH towards the twilight of their careers.

It should also be noted that the most recent long-term contract within the Orioles organization did not turn out well, with Chris Davis and his seven-year deal worth $161 million turning into an albatross after the pen was put to paper.

Are Both Sides Willing to Make a Deal?

At the end of the day, it also takes two to tango, and while the subject has not been approached publicly as of late, there is a chance that Rutschman isn’t keen on signing an extension just yet as well. Given his current trajectory, he would be heading to free agency in his early 30s and while he could look to bet on himself for a big payday then, the assurance of guaranteed money and being the face of an Orioles franchise that is currently set up for success in the near future would be tough to ignore if the value is there.

Again, it takes two to tango, and a contract extension for the catcher needs to be there for him to accept in the first place.

If I were the Orioles, I look at extending the star sooner than later and avoid a potential scenario that the Blue Jays are currently in with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, with both players heading into arbitration years with no long-term contract and a fanbase practically begging them to extend one or the other.