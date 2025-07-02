Can Jurickson Profar Help The Braves Get Back Into The Race?

The 2025 season got off to a rocky start for the Atlanta Braves when their biggest off-season acquisition, Jurickson Profar, was handed an 80-game suspension for PED use.

After signing a three-year, $42 million deal in January, Braves fans were hopeful that the revolving door in the outfield opposite Ronald Acuña Jr. had finally been shut for good. But that optimism was quickly ripped away. Just days after Atlanta was swept in four games by the San Diego Padres to open the season, news broke of Profar’s suspension.

It certainly was a gut punch. Profar, a 12-year MLB veteran, has long had one of the more complicated careers in baseball. Once heralded as the No. 1 prospect in baseball in the Texas Rangers organization, his first five seasons were underwhelming.

He was eventually traded to the then-Oakland A’s and then shipped away again, after just one season, to San Diego. After starting to show signs of putting things together, Profar landed with the Rockies in 2023, where he posted a -1.7 bWAR. Profar was then released.