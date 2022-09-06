Julian Merryweather Activated from IL, Blue Jays DFA Zack Collins

The Toronto Blue Jays made a few moves during Monday’s doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles, activating right-hander Julian Merryweather off the 60-day IL and designated catcher Zack Collins for assignment to make room for Merryweather on the 40-man roster.

Merryweather has been rehabbing all month in the Minor Leagues as he recovered from an abdominal strain, an injury that has kept him off the mound since June 13th.

Over the past month, the California product has been in Triple-A, where he has been absolutely dominating, appearing in eight games and allowing just three hits through 8.2 innings while striking out 11 compared to five walks. Opponents have authored just a .100 batting average with the reliever touching the upper 90s with his fastball.

To make room for Merryweather on the active roster, reliever Casey Lawerence was optioned back to the Minor Leagues while catcher Zack Collins was DFA’d. The Jays used Merryweather in the second game of the Monday doubleheader in the ninth inning, with the reliever giving up a solo home run to Adley Rutschman, while also getting two ground balls and a pop-out on 16 pitches (11 strikes).