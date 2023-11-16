Journey to the Futures Game: Will Klein On Overcoming Adversity

Will Klein’s career started off in a weird way like many players did in the 2020 MLB Draft. It was the draft during the middle of COVID-19 and most guys selected in that draft didn’t pitch until 2021. He joined us on Behind the Seams to discuss his unique journey through professional baseball so far.

When Klein started his 2021 season, he got off to an incredible start to his career. He compiled a 7-1 record with a 3.20 ERA while striking out 121 batters in 70.1 innings pitched for an absurd 40.9 K%. Not only did he have insane personal statistics, but the High-A team he was on, the Quad Cities River Bandits, went on to win the 2021 Midwest League Championship.

“That was the most fun I’ve had playing baseball in a while. It was like just college or summer ball and it was a team that played for each other,” Klein said. “It is the best team I’ve played on probably ever. The playoffs were just a great experience and there was much adrenaline going on at that time.”

Klein was surrounded by a team full of guys who are now in the major leagues. That Quad Cities was loaded with talent including names like Vinnie Pasquantino, Michael Massey, Angel Zerpa, Logan Porter, and Nick Loftin all who have made their major league debuts. Klein felt he was on the same fast track to the bigs.