From the Mound to the Broadcast Booth with Lenny DiNardo

Episode 11 of Behind the Seams was jam-packed with tons of insight on recent MLB offseason moves and what they mean for the human side of things, as well as a full breakdown of PJ’s only hit in the major leagues as a pitcher (you won’t want to miss this!).

But more importantly, we had an incredible discussion with former Boston Red Sox pitcher and current NESN analyst Lenny DiNardo. We often touch on the fact that every player’s journey to the big leagues and their careers are all different. DiNardo’s career is a great example of just that. He had a long career full of ups and downs, playing overseas, being part of a World Series championship team and much more!

DiNardo didn’t have the same journey to the major leagues as most do. He was originally drafted in the 10th round by the Boston Red Sox out of high school but decided to attend college and went to a small school in Stetson. It paid off for DiNardo, as he was taken in the 3rd round of the 2001 MLB Draft by the New York Mets.

Throughout the interview, DiNardo talked about how he was always fighting for a spot regardless of being taken in the third round. He topped out at 89 mph with his fastball from the left side and wasn’t gifted with electric stuff. It was constant hard work and dedication.