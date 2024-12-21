Remembering Rickey Henderson, MLB’s Ultimate Leadoff Man

Henderson made Black and so many other MLB pitchers uncomfortable during his Hall of Fame career that spanned 25 years and 3,081 games. The 1990 American League Most Valuable Player and baseball’s all-time stolen base leader passed away on Saturday, just four days shy of his 66th birthday.

A fourth-round draft pick of the A’s in the 1976 MLB draft, Henderson made his debut on June 24, 1979, going 2-for-4 with a stolen base. That first game would be a precursor for his career, a highlight-filled journey that saw him steal 1,406 bases and score 2,295 runs, both numbers that top the list of all MLB players who have ever stepped onto the field.

Year after year throughout his career, Henderson continued to redefine what a leadoff hitter was. In 1998, his age-39 season, Henderson led all MLB players with 66 stolen bases and paced the AL with 118 walks. He also scored 101 runs, marking his 13th campaign in which he scored 100 or more times.

Simply put, there has never been, and perhaps nor will there ever be another Henderson. Sure, there are current players who show those flashes of speed, such as Ronald Acuña Jr., Elly De La Cruz and even Shohei Ohtani. But to continue to be a weapon over the span of two-plus decades? That’s something that was innately Rickey.

Henderson wasn’t just a weapon with his legs. He amassed more than 3,000 hits, one of just 33 players to ever accomplish the feat. Put all of that together and it’s easy to see why 94.8 percent of BBWAA voters checked the box in 2009 to send him to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Henderson was the best … and he knew it as much as anyone else. One can find many quotes where Henderson referred to himself in the third person and many tales of just what a character he was, on and off the field.