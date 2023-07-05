Five Waiver Wire Adds to Make Before the MLB All-Star Break

Volpe has turned the corner! Since I wrote an article highlighting his struggles on June 9th, Volpe is hitting .329 with two home runs, five doubles, and two stolen bases. Most encouragingly, his walk rate over that span is around 10% and his strikeout rate is a more reasonable 25%. He’s rocking an unsustainable .438 BABIP over that span, but regardless, this is a very encouraging stretch heading into the All-Star break and if Volpe was dropped in your league, I’d highly consider picking him up.

Ezequiel Tovar – Colorado Rockies SS

Yahoo ownership: 40%

Tovar was victim to being rushed to the major leagues. In his first 154 plate appearances this year, he hit .212 with a strikeout rate north of 30% and for the most part, looked lost at the plate. In 152 plate appearances since, Tovar is hitting .322 with a 22% strikeout rate and five home runs and 11 doubles. He’s returning to the player I was so excited about in the minor leagues and is definitely an option at shortstop, especially if you missed out on Volpe.

Tanner Bibee – Cleveland Guardians RHP

Yahoo ownership: 49%