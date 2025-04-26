The Chatter’s Box: Jordan Beck Talks to The Rockies Insider

Beck: Well, in left field it is, yeah. Left field got the long run and then you run right back in there. Got to get ready. After the first inning it’s usually fine, unless you find yourself in that spot again. But yeah, there’s some oxygen that needs to be taken in before you go up there.

Lyons: Is it a situation where it almost helps you to settle in a little bit because now you can’t overthink. You’re really just focusing on your breath and just taking what comes?

Beck: To be honest, sometimes when you are hitting down in the lineup, there could be multiple innings in between that and then I haven’t hit in an hour, hour and 15 minutes. And it can be that long. So, I just like being able to go in there. You still got your adrenaline going and compete at that point.

Lyons: Are you a part of any group text talking about the Tennessee Volunteers who could go in the first round in this year’s MLB Draft?

Beck: They definitely got some dudes. Gotta finish out some weekends. I know they lost a couple weekends, but they’ll get it rolling. I trust the staff there. I trust the guys. They’ll figure it out. Yeah, Liam Doyle seems like he’s pretty legit. I know they got two or three other guys too that are in those talks, but see what happens.

Lyons: Probably none of the guys that are there now played with you, right? Maybe they visited in your final year?