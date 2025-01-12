Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Jesse Winker

Winker is now a free agent and looking for a new home. While he’s a below-average defender, Winker could still be a welcomed outfield addition to any team looking for a bulk platoon option, as he has an OPS of .841 against righties throughout his career.

Any team looking for a lefty bat either in the outfield or at the DH spot could look to add Winker to their lineup. Here are a handful of teams who could be looking for just that in 2025.

New York Mets

In 2024, Starling Marte had an OPS against lefties that was almost 200 points higher than against righties. A platoon option that hits righties could be a very productive add for the Mets. Winker fits right in.

With Winker’s postseason success, Mets fans would certainly be excited to have him back. With the additions of Juan Soto and Jose Siri, the outfield seems to be set, with Brandon Nimmo manning the other spot. Marte is slated to consistently start in the DH spot.

Two roster spots being taken by a platoon DH is certainly not ideal, but if Siri doesn’t bounce back from a poor 2024 season where he posted a 78 wRC+, the Mets could slide Nimmo to center field, and Winker/Marte could find themselves making more appearances in the field.

Atlanta Braves

The 2024 Atlanta Braves were a weird team. They saw stars such as Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider go down with injury and a lot of key contributors had overall disappointing years.