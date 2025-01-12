Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Jesse Winker
Jesse Winker rebuilt his value in a big way this past season. Which teams could use him the most in the upcoming campaign?
Jesse Winker was a positive contributor in his five seasons with the Cincinnati Reds. Then, he spent 2022 and 2023 with the Mariners and Brewers and turned in really poor years, especially 2023 in Milwaukee. He signed a one-year prove-it deal with the Washington Nationals heading into 2024.
And he proved it.
Winker slashed .257/.374/.419 with 11 home runs across 101 games with the Nats. Heading into the 2024 trade deadline, the Nationals sent the outfielder to the New York Mets. Winker’s power diminished in New York as he saw his slugging percentage drop over 50 points.
However, he certainly made up for it with his great playoff performance where, albeit in a super small sample size, he posted an OPS over 1.000 in all three playoff series, including an emphatic bomb off of Aaron Nola in game 3 of the NLDS.
Winker is now a free agent and looking for a new home. While he’s a below-average defender, Winker could still be a welcomed outfield addition to any team looking for a bulk platoon option, as he has an OPS of .841 against righties throughout his career.
Any team looking for a lefty bat either in the outfield or at the DH spot could look to add Winker to their lineup. Here are a handful of teams who could be looking for just that in 2025.
New York Mets
In 2024, Starling Marte had an OPS against lefties that was almost 200 points higher than against righties. A platoon option that hits righties could be a very productive add for the Mets. Winker fits right in.
With Winker’s postseason success, Mets fans would certainly be excited to have him back. With the additions of Juan Soto and Jose Siri, the outfield seems to be set, with Brandon Nimmo manning the other spot. Marte is slated to consistently start in the DH spot.
Two roster spots being taken by a platoon DH is certainly not ideal, but if Siri doesn’t bounce back from a poor 2024 season where he posted a 78 wRC+, the Mets could slide Nimmo to center field, and Winker/Marte could find themselves making more appearances in the field.
Atlanta Braves
The 2024 Atlanta Braves were a weird team. They saw stars such as Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider go down with injury and a lot of key contributors had overall disappointing years.
One area that has seemed to be an issue for the Braves year over year has been left field. With Acuna missing most of the season, the Braves really struggled to get production from either corner outfield spot.
In an attempt to fix that issue, the Braves signed right-handed hitting outfielder Bryan De La Cruz. Winker would be the perfect complement to De La Cruz. In 2024, De La Cruz slashed .285/.309/.425 against lefties, giving him a .734 OPS. That mark was over 100 points higher than his OPS against righties.
Winker’s career .841 OPS against righties (.788 in 2024) will be a much better output than De La Cruz’s .619 OPS against righties.
Pairing Winker and De La Cruz could give the Braves a formidable platoon in a corner outfield spot in 2025.
Houston Astros
With the Houston Astros sending Kyle Tucker to the Cubs, their current outfield is slated to be a combination of Jake Meyers, Chas McCormick, Mauricio Dubon, and Taylor Trammell.
Woof.
Winker is a great fit in Houston for a couple of reasons. First of all, as of right now Trammell would be just the second left-handed hitter in the lineup. Secondly, the Astros were over the luxury tax limit in 2024 and want to get under that number in 2025.
Winker solves both issues.
He is a much better option than Trammell, and although he had a nice bounce-back season in 2024, he will not be a player that forces the Astros to exceed the luxury tax. Adding Winker gives the Astros another lefty option that has now gained playoff experience, which will fit in nicely in Houston.
Pittsburgh Pirates
Winker making his way to his third National League Central squad could make some sense. Similarly to Houston, he is a productive upgrade that won’t break the bank.
The Pirates are currently slated to start Joshua Palacios in right field. Across parts of four MLB seasons Palacios is a negative WAR player.
How much money is Pittsburgh going to spend?
Probably not a lot, considering they haven’t made any notable additions in free agency. Their lone notable addition came via trade for Spencer Horwitz, who is still in the pre-arbitration phase of his contract.
The addition of Winker could be a nice gesture that Pittsburgh is in fact looking for ways to be more competitive throughout this season. And at the end of the day, the Pirates will have their chance to recoup a relatively decent prospect for Winker at the deadline if they are out of the playoff picture.
Toronto Blue Jays
Because they are in on every player with a pulse it seems. Jokes aside, Toronto is looking to add.
The Blue Jays missed on Juan Soto and Teoscar Hernandez. However, they are still in the thick of things with Anthony Santander. If they are to miss out on Santander as well, they may find their way to Winker.
With Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette both heading to free agency after this season, the Blue Jays are giving it one last shot, it seems. The lineup simply needs to be better, and they are looking for ways to improve.
The Blue Jays were middle of the pack as a team in 2024 in on-base percentage, and Winker has always been a guy who would collect his fair share of walks. Winker has posted a career .367 OBP. Winker could at the very least, do the Blue Jays a service by being a guy who is consistently on base for Vladdy Jr. to drive in.
While certainly a step down from the big fish that the Blue Jays have gone after so far, Jesse Winker can still help this team.