Javier Baez Starting the All-Star Game is the Biggest Surprise of 2025
No one in baseball went into this season thinking Javier Baez had a chance to become an All-Star again. Especially in center field.
Sit back and think about what has surprised you this season so far. If you are like me, the news of Javy Baez starting in the All-Star game, as an outfielder, has blocked my ability to come up with much else. No matter what comes to mind it feels insignificant compared to this feat.
When Javy Baez signed a six-year, $140 million deal with Detroit it came with mixed feelings from the fans. Many were excited about the electric shortstop, but others had their doubts. Three seasons into the deal Baez was left with few, if any, believers.
In 2022, his first year with the Tigers, Baez put up an 89 wRC+ and 2.0 fWAR which was below expectations and his contract, but not completely drowning. What many saw as the worst case scenario had already happened, until the worse case scenario became…worse.
In year two the power continued to dip and the at-bats worsened. At times fans questioned Baez and his focus, along with just about everything else you could question. His .222/.267/.325 slash and 63 wRC+ was a far cry from what was to be expected and Baez had once again established a new rock bottom. Until year three.
An injury shortened season with a .184/.221/.294 slash and 43 wRC+ was enough for fans to truly give up. Baez hitting the injured list coincided with the Tigers run to the playoffs which proved to many that his time on the team should come to an end. As the team turned to contenders they needed to be serious about each roster spot and Baez simply had not earned his.
Detroit stuck with Baez, likely due to his contract, and it has paid off.
A Recreated Baez
When spring rolled around Baez was starting to take reps at different positions. The former All-Star shortstop was taking grounders at third before finding a new home in center. An injury to Parker Meadows led to Baez trying out a new position, at 32 years old, coming off back-to-back miserable seasons.
And, it worked.
Baez looked like a natural in center from the jump. Difficult reads came easy, his first step looked natural, and tracking deep fly balls was second nature. Each week he made a play that even the best center fielders would struggle with.
The Tiges were in a horrible spot with Matt Vierling, Parker Meadows, and Wenceel Perez all on the shelf and Baez stepped up when the team needed him the most. Instead of a black hole at an important position, the Tigers found a gold glove caliber defender.
If that was all that Javy gave the Tigers I think you could be somewhat happy. The roster didn’t have options at center and Baez was giving you elite defense and keeping the Tigers from rostering a much worse option. Anything he gave you offensively would be a plus. However, what he gave the Tigers with his bat was more than anyone could have expected.
We all remember the signature Baez hot streaks. Each year, once or twice, Baez would show signs of life only to return to his dormant state. This season has been different. His hot streaks did not tank like the market in ’08. Slight ups and downs but overall a .285/.323/.460 slash, nine home runs, and a 121 wRC+. Clutch hits, big home runs, and a swagger we all have not seen in years.
The crazy part is a lot of his “advanced metrics” look pretty similar to last season. There was not a drastic swing change or shift that is the easy answer as to why this all happened. Maybe that’s the beauty of it. Maybe just enjoying the bat flips, slick plays, and smile is all we as fans really need.
After all, stories like this is what makes baseball so great. A player having a chance to redeem himself after years of disappointment and actually provide legitimate value for a playoff contender is a story I’ll never get sick of reading.
Final Thoughts
I’m not sure what is more surprising. The fact that Javy made an All-Star game, or that fact that he is there as an outfielder. Through all of his struggles Javy was always a team player and his willingness to move around the field for the betterment of the team speaks volumes.
To see him get rewarded in this way has been awesome. Tigers play by play announcer Jason Benetti relayed some stories on a recent broadcast about how much his teammates love playing with him. Dillion Dingler said he was his favorite teammate that he’s ever had.
No matter how the season ultimately turns out for Baez, you cannot take away what he’s brought to this team. The Grand slam, a walk-off home run, clutch hitting, and some of the slickest defense you’ll see has directly impacted winning. As wild as the story has been, I’m just glad Javy is getting the credit he deserves.