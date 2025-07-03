Javier Baez Starting the All-Star Game is the Biggest Surprise of 2025

Sit back and think about what has surprised you this season so far. If you are like me, the news of Javy Baez starting in the All-Star game, as an outfielder, has blocked my ability to come up with much else. No matter what comes to mind it feels insignificant compared to this feat.

When Javy Baez signed a six-year, $140 million deal with Detroit it came with mixed feelings from the fans. Many were excited about the electric shortstop, but others had their doubts. Three seasons into the deal Baez was left with few, if any, believers.

In 2022, his first year with the Tigers, Baez put up an 89 wRC+ and 2.0 fWAR which was below expectations and his contract, but not completely drowning. What many saw as the worst case scenario had already happened, until the worse case scenario became…worse.

In year two the power continued to dip and the at-bats worsened. At times fans questioned Baez and his focus, along with just about everything else you could question. His .222/.267/.325 slash and 63 wRC+ was a far cry from what was to be expected and Baez had once again established a new rock bottom. Until year three.