Friday MLB Best Bets, April 25 MLB Picks, MLB Player Props Today

On the flip side, Jake Irvin is also on a heater. Not nearly as dominant as Senga, but in his last two starts, he’s allowed just six hits and two earned runs in his previous 13.1 innings. He threw well against the Phillies, but had some troubles with the Dodgers and Diamondbacks. Throughout his career, he hasn’t had trouble with the Mets.

In 65 PA against the Mets’ current roster, they are hitting just .200 against him with a .303 xwOBA. Francisco Lindor sees him well, but everyone else has been unsuccessful. Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, and Mark Vientos are a combined 4-34 (.117 AVG). The Mets’ offense is great, but against righties on the road, their wRC+ is only 97, 3% worse than league average. I

If we take the ballpark out of it completely, these two teams are near carbon copies of each other on offense. The Nationals have a .718 OPS with a 102 wRC+ against righties while the Mets have posted a .715 OPS with a 102 wRC+. The Nationals have been hitting the ball much harder, ranking 14th in Hard-Hit rate versus the Mets at 25th.

I think the oddsmakers have acknowledged that this game will be close early, as the first five lines are much cheaper for the Mets than the full game ML. Edwin Diaz is day-to-day in the bullpen, and it’s unlikely we will see Jose Butto, who has thrown 38 pitches over the last three days. The Mets have an excellent bullpen, but it’s not quite at full strength.

The Nationals’ bullpen has dreadful numbers to start the season, but all of their high-leverage arms are fresh, so I’m willing to take the gamble late, considering the price discrepancy. If Irvin can go six innings (he did in all three starts against the Mets), he’ll hand it off to Colin Poche, Jorge Lopez, and Kyle Finnegan. I’m good with that trio.

There is also a profitable system on the Nationals. It says to take “Bad Home Division Underdogs off a Loss”. It’s precisely what the system indicates: we have a divisional opponent that was favored in their last game but suffered a loss. Those home divisional dogs are 230-169 (57.6% hit rate) (26.3% ROI) in the first game of the series.