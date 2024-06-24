Washington Nationals notebook: Kyle Finnegan, Jake Irvin, Jacob Young

“We don’t have a ton of guys that hit 30-40 homers a year like a lot of these other teams,” Lane Thomas said after Sunday’s win. “I think it’s important for us to, when we have guys on base, to take good at-bats and, vice versa, guys getting on base so that we don’t have to hit the ball out to score runs. We can hit sac flies and move guys over. That’s a big part of what we do.”

Jacob Young catching fire

Over the last seven games, the 24-year-old Young is slashing .391/.417/.609 and flashing the speed that has already netted him 17 stolen bases on the season.

Batting ninth on Sunday, Young broke up Kyle Freeland’s no-hit bid with one out in the sixth inning by beating out an infield single to Colorado’s Ryan McMahon at third base, then hustling to third when McMahon’s throw sailed over first baseman Michael Toglia’s head.

In the ninth, with the Nationals down 1-0 and with just that one hit so far, Young once again singled to open the frame. That seemed to open the door for Washington’s offense, with two additional hits in the inning etching out the two runs needed for the Nationals to win.

“Any time he gets to first, that’s a triple in my head,” Thomas said of Young. “I feel like he figures out a way to get to third before we have two outs.

“It’s always good seeing him out there, especially when I’m hitting,” Thomas smiled.