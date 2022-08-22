Jake Fraley is Carving Out a Future Role in Cincinnati

Since returning from injury on July 31st, Fraley is slashing .357/.448/.714, good for a 209 wRC+. He has walked at the same clip as he has struck out, an impressive 14.9%. Through his short career, Fraley has displayed an elite eye for the zone walking at a 13.8% career rate.

Perhaps the most surprising part of his hot streak is his power. In 67 plate appearance, Fraley has six home runs, three short of his season career-high of nine. Fraley has enough power to run into 20 home runs across a full season playing in Cincinnati.

The Reds are mashing.



A beautiful pimp job here from Jake Fraley as Cincy leads 5-0! pic.twitter.com/k5w839C09W — Just Baseball (@JustBBMedia) August 21, 2022

Sure it is only 67 plate appearances, but what he is showing gives the Reds a legitimate option for 2023 and potentially beyond. So, how exactly does Jake Fraley fit into the future for the Cincinnati Reds?

Fraley, 27, is under team control through 2026 giving the Reds an inexpensive option in the outfield. With the lack of outfielders coming up in the near future, Fraley has every chance to earn a starting role. It is more likely a platoon situation will be in order.

Fraley has slashed .143/.262/.181 in his career off lefties making him a “vs RHP” only option. Either way, the Reds need as many starting caliber players as they can get. Finding a short side of the platoon outfielder to pair with Fraley will be rather simple and cheap.

Not to mention, Cincinnati is loaded with right-handed bats throughout the lineup in the near future. Fraley allows some balance while also being able to shift up and down the batting order. Originally slotted near the bottom, Fraley has since taken over the leadoff spot where he is slashing .306/.419/.694 in 10 games.