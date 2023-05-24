It’s Time for the Corey Kluber Experiment to End in Boston

It’s been a toss-up all season what the Red Sox would do with Pivetta and Houck once some other names returned. The Red Sox officially chose to move Pivetta to the bullpen last week.

Pivetta has proven to have a lower ceiling than Houck. He starts off solid, but the wheels start to fall off his third time through the lineup. The move to the bullpen should help lower his ERA and give the Red Sox a much-needed extra arm in the later innings.

“I’m going to focus on helping the team achieve our goals,” Pivetta told reporters about the move. “I’m gonna go out there and do my job and throw up zeros and help this team win.”

Houck, whose ERA is just south of five, has had some struggles of his own this season. But his performance against the Angels Monday night showed why the Red Sox are willing to keep him in the rotation.

“Right now, he’s one of our best starters, forget the numbers,” Cora said after the game. “You look up and you see a five (ERA) and you’re like, nah, that’s not him.”

Even after moving Pivetta to the pen, the return of Bello, Paxton and Whitlock still leaves the Red Sox with six starting pitchers. Despite Cora’s recent claims the team will use a six-man rotation, it’s likely they will trim it down to five soon.