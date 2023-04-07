Can the Return of Key Players Salvage the Red Sox Pitching Staff?

The struggling starting rotation has put the Red Sox bullpen in a bad spot. They’re being called on early in games and usually down runs. And yet the bigger issue is the lack of reliable relievers. Richard Bleier has looked shaky at the start of his Red Sox tenure and fans hold their breath when they see Ryan Brasier or Kaleb Ort trotting out to the mound.

Zack Kelly, John Schreiber, and Chris Martin have had promising starts to the season. The three have allowed only two runs, but walks and hits have been an issue. The Red Sox need relievers to shut down innings and keep their opponents momentum at bay.

Josh Winckowski has improved since last season and is currently their best reliever. He’s getting strikeouts and eating up innings. But if the Red Sox continue to need him for multiple inning stints, it will limit his availability out of the pen.

The addition of Kenley Jansen marks the first season in years the Red Sox have had a proper closer. But through the first six games he’s only been needed once, and not in a save situation. His outing was solid and the Red Sox won that game, but ideally your closer should be in a position to pitch more than once every six days.

The upside for the Red Sox is Garrett Whitlock, Brayan Bello and James Paxton are close to making their returns.

Whitlock is expected to make his first start on Tuesday against the Rays. Bello needs one more rehab start, but should be back with the club by mid April. Paxton made his first rehab start this week and is aiming to be back by the end of April.