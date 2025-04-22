It’s Time for Brayan Bello to Take the Leap

If you watched The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox, on Netflix, you might understand where these outbursts came from. Aside from the pressure of living up to the new contract, Bello couldn’t see his wife or his daughter during the season, who live in the Dominican Republic, as his wife couldn’t get a visa.

Netflix captured plenty of instances where Bello’s emotions got the best of him. However, now, it is easier to grasp. Bello couldn’t see his family. That can take a toll on a player.

While it originally seemed that Bello would be the No. 4 starter on the staff, injuries and regression have quickly thrown a wrench into that plan. Once again, Bello is one of the most important players on the 2025 Boston Red Sox.

Stats updated prior to games on April 22nd.

Lack of Rotation Depth

In February, the Red Sox pitching staff was slated to be one of the strengths of the roster. The club not only added a true ace in Crochet but also supplemented that move with the signings of Walker Buehler and Patrick Sandoval.

Crochet has been the ace that Boston has lacked since prime Chris Sale. Through five starts, his 1.13 ERA is fifth best among qualified starters.