Brayan Bello Is the Top Arm the Red Sox Have Been Missing

Pitching has been one of the biggest obstacles the Red Sox have faced this season. In addition to numerous injuries, the pitching staff as a whole just doesn’t seem to have it, which has been a problem for years now in Boston. Except in the case of Brayan Bello.

The 24-year-old, right-hander is in his second year with the Sox and has already shown tremendous improvements from his rookie season. In 11 starts last season, Bello finished 2-8 with a 4.71 ERA. In 24 starts this season, he’s 16-8 with a 3.61 ERA.

Bello leads Boston’s starters in wins and innings pitched (137). One of the staff’s biggest issues has been getting deep into games. Bello has gone at least six innings in 15 of his starts.

Last season, it was evident Brayan Bello had the makings of a quality MLB pitcher, but he struggled with his command and his demeanor on the mound. He’s shown huge growth in both of those areas this season.