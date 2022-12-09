It’s Pretty Cool That Brandon Nimmo is Now a Lifelong Met

Coming into 2022, Nimmo had only exceeded 100 games played once in his career, but he was eager to prove he could hold up and play center field throughout a full 162-game season. Nimmo turned in the best season of his career.

Nimmo batted leadoff and started in center field for a Mets team that won 101 games last year. He was, quite literally, front and center in the lineup and on the field, making memorable plays that endeared him to Mets fans tenfold.

What an absolutely unbelievable catch by Brandon Nimmo to rob Justin Turner of a homer and preserve a one-run lead. The catch of the year, easily, and the catch of Nimmo's career. pic.twitter.com/63eiS7Axfl — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) September 1, 2022

If you are reading this and you didn’t click to watch the highlight I put above, please return and do so. Or if you are just a fan of baseball, watch that gem again!

Nimmo’s game-saving home run robbery was the difference in a tight 2-1 game against a Dodgers team that had just won their 90th game at Citi Field the night prior. The win kept the Mets three games up on the Braves in the National League East and kept them in a series they eventually won the following night.

For a player that was drafted by the Mets with the 13th overall pick back in 2011, the journey from being an 18-year-old fish out of water from Cheyenne, Wyoming to robbing a home run in a pivotal game of a NL pennant race is truly remarkable.

You really surprised this guy wanted to be back?

Nimmo’s calling card in the 2011 MLB Draft was that he got drafted out of a high school that didn’t actually have a baseball team. Wyoming is one of the three states that didn’t offer baseball, forcing Nimmo to make a name for himself in American Legion Baseball.