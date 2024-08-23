The Rays Are Working Their Bullpen Magic Once Again

Let’s take a look at two pitchers who are elevating their games more than the rest.

Rays Bullpen Magic Once Again on Full Display

Pete Fairbanks is on the shelf with a lat injury, Drew Rasmussen is back from yet another injury and Joel Kuhnel, who’s on his third team this year, is soaking up innings as well. Once again, the Rays are taking full advantage of what they’ve got, even if the group isn’t all that sexy on paper.

You can look at Uceta’s Baseball Reference page for a long time and his ascent from unreliable middle-reliever to shutdown stopper just doesn’t make any sense on the surface. He logged time in each of the past three years at the big league level but just couldn’t stick. As a matter of fact, he was cut six different times in a two-year span before landing in Tampa Bay.

Now, he’s made 19 appearances for the Rays and has struck out 36 batters and walked only four in 30 innings of work. His H/9 has dropped by four hits compared to years past and his walk rate is also down over two full walks. The Rays are using him often and for more than one inning at a time and he’s been dominant.

Amongst pitchers with 30 or more innings this year, Uceta is second in ERA (0.90), first in xERA (1.53) and second in FIP (1.60). A lowered arm angle and repertoire adjustment has done the trick for the 26-year-old. He swapped out a four-seamer for a cutter and swapped out a curveball for a sweeper. An increase in changeup usage has also worked wonders for him.

Usage AVG xBA wOBA Whiff% Stuff+ Change 35.2% .077 .157 .093 39.0% 111 Sinker 35.5% .103 .097 .124 31.2% 130 Cutter 24.3% .233 .255 .271 23.0% 127 Sweeper 4.7% .000 .035 .000 14.3% 90 Curve 0.7% .000 .000 .000 50.0% 101 Edwin Uceta individual pitch stats (Baseball Savant)

“The idea is that the cutter will help me mix my pitches better, so the changeup can have a bigger impact,” Uceta explained (via DRaysBay). “I’m using my cutter against both righties and lefties. Using my cutter frequently helps my change up to be as effective as it is. The cutter moves in the opposite direction of the change up, which plays into my favor because the change is the pitch that keeps batters on their toes.”