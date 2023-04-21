April 21st MLB Best Bet for White Sox vs. Rays

As I am writing this right now, I just watched James Outman hit a grand slam for his second home run of the game. As a hardcore Dodgers fan, I question if I even know ball, because I didn’t play Outman Rookie of the Year at +5000. I am as hungry as ever to find a winner, and I believe we got one.

Chicago White Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays @ 6:40 ET

A struggling Michael Kopech is heading to Tampa to play the hottest team in baseball. Kopech has been terrible this year with a 6.32 ERA. What’s even worse is his 12.58 xERA. He is getting blasted with the long ball, with a 4.02 HR/9, and that is not going to go well against a Rays offense that is currently leading the majors in home runs with 42. After Kopech is a White Sox bullpen that ranks third worst in ERA. The Rays’ offense should have a field day if they continue to play the way they have been.

Taking the mound for the Rays is Calvin Faucher. The Rays, unfortunately, just lost Jeffery Springs for the season and are forced the use Faucher. The plan is for Faucher to give the Rays at least four innings. Faucher has a respectable 4.15 ERA, but his xERA is 7.65. He is a sinker/slider guy, and if he needs to go at least two times through the order, the White Sox should get a couple off of him.

I don’t think Kopech is going to be this bad all year. But for a pitcher that can’t stop giving up home runs and now faces a Rays team that can’t stop hitting them, I don’t see how today is when he has his bounce-back start. With the combination of Kopech’s struggles, the White Sox’s bullpen problems, and a bullpen game for the Rays, I am in love with this play. My Best Bet is the White Sox/Rays over 8.5 -105.