Is Nico Hoerner the Chicago Cubs Shortstop of the Future?

As you can see from the picture above, Hoerner excels at making contact, just not hard contact. In fact, his low 2.2% barrel rate is actually the highest of his career.

In 2022, Hoerner is slashing .289/.336/.406 good for a 108 wRC+, not exactly numbers that jump off the page but will keep him in a lineup. However, Hoerner’s defense, speed, and ability to contact bat has earned him the seventh highest fWAR (3.6) in the league among shortstops, right above Willy Adames and behind Corey Seager. Not bad company to hold.

When I say his defense is elite, I mean it. Hoerner is second amongst all shortstops in Outs Above Average with 15, one behind Dansby Swanson. He has also been credited with saving 10 runs while having a higher success rate, 80%, than expected success rate, 77%.

I know, I know, a bunch of numbers that might not mean much to some. How about if we just show you how good his defense is?

NICO HOERNER IS A WALKING HIGHLIGHT REEL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Wv7viJtyDL — Cubs Zone ™️ (@CubsZone) August 28, 2022

Plus defender, great speed, and a limited bat-to ball profile. While he only strikes out around 11%, he also walks at a low 5.7%. This profile is looking more and more like a second baseman than a shortstop. Moving an elite defender from short will be difficult, but the Cubs were linked to other star shortstops this past winter, including Carlos Correa.

At only 25 years old, Hoerner might not be a finished product. If he can find a way to hit for a little more power, or increase his walk rate to 10% sticking at short seems more realistic. The fact is, Chicago wants to win sooner than later. If reports of them wanting to add an impact bat are true, short is a position they could look towards.