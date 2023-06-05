Is Jose Caballero the Second Base Solution Seattle Was Seeking?

Since Robinson Cano was traded away after the 2018 season in what signaled the start of a major rebuild, the Mariners have struggled mightily to get much production at second base.

It seemed as if the position was set to be shored up for 2023 when Seattle acquired Kolten Wong, a walking two-WAR player with a low strikeout rate who has played plus defense for the majority of his now 11-year career.

That has not been the case.

Wong has, so far, been far from the player that Seattle expected him to be on both sides of the ball (33 WRC+, -1 OAA, -0.8 WAR). As a result, he has played a minimized role with the club.