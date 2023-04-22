Do the Mariners Need to Worry About Their Slow Start at the Plate?

Still, he is swinging at the right pitches for the most part and is not swinging and missing much (86th percentile in Baseball Savant’s Whiff%). Combine that with the fact that he is consistently a 2-2.5 WAR player nearly every year and has posted a wRC+ of 109 or better in three of the last four years, and it doesn’t feel like this slump should linger around all year for Wong.

Designated hitter is dicey for the M’s. That spot has mostly been occupied by Tommy La Stella, Cooper Hummel and Tom Murphy. La Stella has been the best of the bunch, though that is not saying much. He holds a wRC+ of 59, while Hummel currently has a 1 wRC+, and Murphy is at an unfathomable -56 wRC+. Even when AJ Pollock has spent time in that spot, he has yet to get going as well; he has a .555 OPS and a 52 WRC+.

17 games, and the #Mariners still don't have an RBI from their designated hitter. Seattle DHs are a combined 5-for-56 — .089/.164/.161. — Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) April 18, 2023

This was the one position where it felt like Seattle did not address their needs this offseason, with some believing the team was a bat short. They are still awaiting the return of Dylan Moore from his oblique injury, while Taylor Trammell and Cade Marlowe are now back on the field after injuries, and they are waiting in the wings at Triple-A Tacoma. But Moore’s role with the club has been drawn out to be the right-handed half of the platoon at second base while he continues his quest to be the Mariners’ super-player. Meanwhile, Trammell and Marlowe are both far from proven assets. Marlowe has not even had a big league plate appearance.

Jerry Dipoto is anything but afraid to go out and make a trade, and there should be a handful of bats on short-term deals playing for soon-to-be non-competitive teams that could easily be made available. Michael Conforto and Wil Myers are two such players, just to name a couple. An acquisition like that will not cost an arm and a leg, so there are solutions if the Mariners deem they need additional offense.

Ultimately, front offices don’t jump to conclusions in the middle of April. For that matter, fanbases shouldn’t either (although easier said than done with that one). The Mariners’ slow-burning offense should pick up steam in the following weeks and play the way that most expect them to. But the bottom of the order will need to pick up the slack, and the DH spot, along with what Dipoto does or doesn’t do to address it, will be a narrative to watch.