MLB Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Guardians vs. Rangers for September 24, 2022

More stats from this twitter account linked above. The Guardians are 16-3 in their last 19 games, their best 19 game span since 2017’s 22 game winning streak.

What I will say about this one is we always prefer to play Quantrill at home. On the road things can get a bit dicey. At home this season, he’s 8-0 with a 3.46 ERA. On the road, he’s 5-5 with a 3.71 ERA. He has faced the Rangers once, but he was at home. He threw seven innings while allowing three earned runs in a 6-3 win for the Guardians.

While he is on the road, the Guardians offense has a nice matchup today. They’ll go up against Glenn Otto who features a sinker, a slider, and a fastball as his three most used pitches. If you’ve read my articles before, you know I love taking the Guardians against fastball/slider dominant pitchers. They aren’t as great against the sinker, but the best hitters in the lineup all have positive run values against the pitch this season. Andres Gimenez has been the best this season, look for him to have a great game today.

We have a very talented bullpen backing up Quantrill, but unfortunately it most likely will not include Emmnauel Clase, who threw in two straight games. The Guardians bullpen behind him should be just fine.

Over the past two weeks, the Rangers bullpen has a 3.83 ERA compared to the Guardians at 3.04. In that time span, the Guardians have a 111 wRC+ compared to the Rangers with a 109 wRC+.

This should be a great game, unless the Guardians blow it open like they tend to do with Quantrill on the mound. You know where I’m at, let’s end the week strong.