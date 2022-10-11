Best Bet for ALDS Game 1: Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees for October 11, 2022

If you are unaware, I’m a Yankee fan. I was born in Staten Island and became a Yankee fan as soon as I saw the light in the doctor’s office. My dad told me stories of how I would lay on his chest as a one-year-old watching the 1998 Yankees steamroll the rest of the league. I wrote my college essay on how I would become the General Manager of the New York Yankees. As an unbiased (extremely unbiased, it’s honestly spectacular) journalist, I have rarely bet on the Yankees this season. I only watch for the enjoyment of seeing my favorite team.

With that said, I am Cal Quantrill’s number-one fan. I’ve followed him since he pitched at Stanford, which was my first real season getting into college baseball. He was one of my favorite pitchers to watch, and I was enamored with his ability to consistently get outs without relying on the strikeout. He was drafted by the Padres and traded to the Guardians with Josh Naylor and Austin Hedges for Mike Clevinger. He became a mainstay in the rotation about mid-way through the 2021 season, and I’ve been betting on him ever since. No system, team, or other pitcher has been as profitable for me as Cal Quantrill.

As you can see, I’m in a conundrum. As some would say, a pickle.

Here’s what we know about the Guardians from betting on them at least once a week this season. They are fine against lefties, but their bread and butter are fastball/slider pitchers who rely on the strikeout to get outs.

Gerrit Cole features four pitches; a fastball (51.9%), a slider (22.6%), a curveball (10.8%), and a changeup (8.4%). The Guardians excel off a pitch-mix like this, but Cole has dominated the Guardians this season.

Cole has faced the Guardians twice, tossing 12 innings while only giving up two earned runs in games where the Yankees trounced the Guardians. The Yankees won these games by an average of 8.5 runs.