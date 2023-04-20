Missing the X-(Man) Factor: Red Sox Have a Hole at Shortstop

On April 12, 2023 Bobby Dalbec started at shortstop for the Boston Red Sox. The series of events which led the former college pitcher, turned third baseman, turned first baseman, to start at the premiere position for one of the most historic franchises in the sport is one of the greatest collections of roster mismanagement in recent memory.

After the Dalbec debacle, the Red Sox called up Yu Chang, who is hitting .077. Now they have called up Enmanuel Valdez, who was hitting .179 for Triple-A Worcester, but the team is simply out of alternatives, and are hoping Valdez may be able to get hot and produce at the Major League level.

It is worth examining the production (or lack thereof) that Boston has gotten from the shortstop position thus far. Through the first dozen games of 2023 the Red Sox shortstops committed more errors (6) than produced hits (3). Their production has not improved much since, as Red Sox shortstops have hit a combined .158 with an OBP of .230, and have committed 8 errors.

These are the numbers that can be expected when a team takes their center fielder, Kiké Hernandez, and asks him to be their primary shortstop. Not only is he playing a position he has virtually no experience in, the effort of learning a new position has impacted his offense. It is not a coincidence that the game he moved back to center field he ended up going 2-for-4.