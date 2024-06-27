Top Three Picks from the 2017 MLB Draft Are All Clicking Now

Royce Lewis

Royce Lewis is incredible. When he is on the field, he is arguably one of the most exciting players in all of baseball, and the emphasis is on the first part of that statement.

The Grand Slam king is SO BACK



Royce Lewis sent this ball to space 🚀🚀pic.twitter.com/4SNIy51O1B — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) March 1, 2024

After being taken number one overall in the 2017 draft, coming as a slight surprise to many around the league, the prospect was labeled as a “high-waisted and broad-shouldered gazelle” by Baseball America at the time of the selection, he put a lot of the skepticism to rest after dominating pro ball in his debut.

Ahead of the 2017 MLB Draft, the consensus #1 pick was Hunter Greene, who was called the “LeBron of baseball.”



The Minnesota Twins took Royce Lewis and shocked everyone.



Today, it appears the decision might’ve paid off. Lewis has homered twice today. pic.twitter.com/LJtJSsQwJx — sky (@GonsolinRBW) October 3, 2023

The coolest part about his draft process, and what ultimately led to him being selected first by the Twins, was the story about long-time scout John Leavitt “falling in love at first sight” and going on the record saying “I believe he’s going to be a Hall of Famer, and I have been saying that forever”.

Those are lofty expectations to set on a player, let alone a draft pick. Yet, through the roller coaster of a career he has had thus far, Lewis has been nothing short of incredible for the Twins.

After a disappointing 2019 season, Minnesota sent Lewis to the Arizona Fall League and, with the help of a swing adjustment, which you can find a full breakdown by our own Aram Leighton in 2022 here, he was able to turn things around and carry that over throughout the end of 2019 at the Twins Development Camp. Then injuries began to derail his development when he tore the ACL in his right knee at the start of Spring Training.

The amount of injuries he has sustained since 2022 is shocking. The worst part is that they have all been severe injuries. Though, through all the injuries, and very early struggles in the Minor Leagues, the level of resilience he has shown is a true testament to the type of person he is. Not to mention his attempt at a position change to center field, where he suffered the tear to his other ACL on a play he made at the wall, and now him moving over to 3B to facilitate the signing of Carlos Correa.