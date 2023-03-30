Seven Predictions for the 2023 Colorado Rockies

Prediction 3: Kris Bryant Finally Hits a Home Run at Coors Field

Okay, this one is easy, but it’s worth noting that in the 42 games in which Bryant appeared, none of his five home runs were at Coors.

That changes now.

Bryant has hit four home runs in Spring Training as of Monday with an OPS of 1.085. (Only Elehuris Montero has more home runs in terms of the Rockies roster.)

In the limited playing time he had in 2022, Bryant was effective for the Rockies with a wRC+ of 125, so if the Rockies are to have any chance at all, they will need Bryant to be healthy. While he will see more action in 2023 than he did in 2022 and he will be productive in those appearances, injuries will limit him to around 100 games.

Prediction 4: Injuries Continue to Plague CJ Cron

In 2022, the Rockies’ first baseman had an April-July that led to Cron’s earning a place on the All-Star Team. After the break, however, Cron struggled with a wrist injury that left him largely ineffective offensively. For the first half of the season, Cron carried a batting average of .298 and was a monster at Coors Field. The second half? He had a batting average of .197.

Clearly, that was last year, and there’s no reason to think the Cron would not have healed up over the offseason. However, as of Monday, he has appeared in only 12 Spring Training games due to back issues and hit one home run while striking out 10 times. This year, the 33-year-old first baseman will continue to address injuries, which will lead to 34-year-old Mike Moustakas seeing the majority of playing time at first base (though his health, too, will be precarious).