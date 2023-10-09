Colorado Rockies Offseason Outlook for 2023-2024 Free Agency

The revelations, though, came in the outfield. Nolan Jones, acquired from the Cleveland Guardians, began learning the outfield and creating outfield assists at a stunning rate.

The bat was strong as well, and he was the Rockies’ most valuable player as measured by fWAR (3.5) and rWAR (4.3). He will surely get some Rookie of the Year votes.

Equally revelatory was center fielder Brenton Doyle. Although he struggled at the plate (40 wRC+), his defense was a series of SportsCenter highlights, and he had the most productive defensive season of any Rockies center fielder. If he does not win a Gold Glove, there is no justice in the world.

Right field was a revolving door. Veteran (and recently extended) Charlie Blackmon spent some time there as well as Kris Bryant, Michael Toglia, Hunter Goodman, and Sean Bouchard. (Like Rodgers, Bouchard lost much of the season to injury.) Probably, Bouchard is the best fit in right, but expect the Rockies to experiment there in 2024.

Catcher Elias Díaz has one year remaining on his contract and was a replacement-level catcher (0.0 fWAR) as well as the Most Valuable Player at the All-Star Game. The Rockies signed Austin Wynns as a backup catcher, and he was fine (in the tradition of most backup catchers).

In 2024, expect to see Rockies’ top prospect catcher Drew Romo make his MLB debut. (He was promoted to Triple-A Albuquerque before the end of the season and is currently in the Arizona Fall League.)