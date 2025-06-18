Hunter Goodman’s Bid for History and the All-Star Game

Before Elias Díaz earned a place on the National League All-Star team in 2023, it felt like the Colorado Rockies would never have a catcher be their representative for the Midsummer Classic.

Now, they’ve got another in Hunter Goodman putting together the makings of the greatest offensive season for a catcher in Rockies history.

When thinking about the best for the franchise at the position, fans of Colorado will bring up the performance of Yorvit Torrealba during the run to Rocktober and the 2007 World Series. Others will harken to the heroics of Tony Wolters in the 13th inning of the 2018 NL Wild Card Game.

There are more backstops that come to mind. Chris Iannetta, one of only two players in franchise history to be a part of three playoff seasons (2007, 2009 and 2018). Wilin Rosario, whose 28 home runs as a primary backstop in 2012 were followed by a 21-homer campaign. Then there’s the Díaz, the 2023 All-Star Game MVP.