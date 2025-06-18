Yet Again, Royce Lewis’ Hot Streak Succeeded By an Ill-Timed Injury

A recent example of a player who has worked his way through multiple injury-plagued seasons even earlier in his career is Royce Lewis of the Minnesota Twins. It’s unfortunate considering the immense level of talent there.

Lewis was the top overall pick in the 2017 draft, selected ahead of players like Hunter Greene, MacKenzie Gore, and Trevor Rogers. Twins fans immediately started dreaming of the day he would begin contributing for the parent club.

As a prep bat selection, it would be some years before Lewis would be ready for the majors. But the numbers were solid at each level of the minors and there was little doubt that he would eventually be playing in Minnesota.

The first major bite by the injury bug happened in 2021 when Lewis missed the entire season with an ACL injury. He would return the following season to make his MLB debut, but a different knee injury would limit him to just 46 games between the minors and majors.

Lewis would be limited to 58 games in 2023 (knee surgery recovery, oblique strain, hamstring strain) and 82 games in 2024 (quad strain, adductor strain). But with a .268 average and 128 wRC+ over those first three seasons when he did play, Twins fans couldn’t help but wonder what would happen if he could only stay healthy.

After a slow start to 2025, Royce Lewis started again showing his huge potential.

That brings us to this season. Fans were about to see if this time Lewis could stay healthy and produce for Minnesota.