Minnesota Twins Injury News: What We Know About Royce Lewis

“We’re going to take some time, evaluate it (the MRI) and see how he’s doing,” Baldelli said. “Obviously, a very difficult situation seeing him come off the field like that. He just continues to produce and produce. It’s pretty amazing actually to come out here and start the season like that (2-for-2), but we’re going to assess him and we’ll probably have an update in the next day or two.”

Lewis added that he felt the initial pain after rounding second base.

“After I hit the base, it was one of those next few steps,” Lewis explained. “I was ready to look to Tommy (third base coach Tommy Watkins) and be like, ‘I’m scoring,’ not moreso looking to Tommy as if I was going to. I knew I was scoring in my head. Then I felt a little cramp, a little grab.”

Lewis said that he did think he could stay in the game after reaching third base, giving hope to Twins fans that Lewis can return on Saturday.

“It felt like a cramp, so I thought maybe if we give it a couple of minutes. But they said, ‘A couple of minutes? We have to go now,'” Lewis said. “I think it was a smart move to make the pull just because I probably wasn’t going to be able to run and score in that situation if we needed to.”

Lewis said he was “looking forward” to getting with the Minnesota medical team on Friday and learning the results of the MRI and figuring out next steps.