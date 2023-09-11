Will the Texas Rangers Miss the Playoffs?

Following that sweep, Texas would go on another tear, winning their next five series, including an eight-game winning streak that saw them sweep two series. At the end of those five series, though, something happened.

It was a series against the Los Angeles Angels. Texas had won the first two games of the series and was looking to sweep a division rival. Meanwhile, the Angels were desperate to gain some ground and get back in the Wild Card race. Youngster Reid Detmers took a no-hitter into the eighth inning, and the Angels would win 2-0.

After that, the Rangers lost five of their next six series. They sent Max Scherzer to the mound to pitch against Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros, trying to avoid a three-game sweep and losing even more ground in a tight divisional race.

In arguably the most important game of the year for Texas, Scherzer barely made it out of the third inning, giving up seven of the 12 runs Houston would end up scoring. Verlander was the complete opposite, utterly dominating against the AL’s best offense and limiting Texas to only four runs through his seven innings of work.

Since that loss to the Angels, the Rangers have gone 6-15, with four of those wins coming against the Mets and Athletics. Four of those wins were also one-run decisions.

An offense powered by Jonah Heim, Adolis Garcia, Marcus Semien, and, of course, Corey Seager amid a career year is somehow three games out in the division. A pitching staff led by Nathan Eovaldi, Andrew Heaney, and Jon Gray has done a complete 180 from how they started the season, as well.