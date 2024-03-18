How Can the Cincinnati Reds Replace TJ Friedl?

The bad news just keeps on coming in Cincinnati. As if the 80 game suspension of Noelvi Marte wasn’t enough, the Reds lost another starter before Opening Day. Starting center fielder, and 4.4 WAR player, TJ Friedl will miss around two months with a wrist fracture.

Friedl broke out in a big way in 2023 slashing .279/.352/.467 with 18 home runs and 27 stolen bases. In the field, Friedl posted a 5 OAA slotting him into the 89th percentile.

Speed, some pop, and a great defender in center is going to be tough to replace. Not only does the missed time hurt, but wrist injuries are tough to recover from. We’ll hope for the best, but it is possible we do not see the same Friedl once he returns.

So, where do the Reds go from here?