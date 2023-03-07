Cincinnati Reds Holding Center Field Competition This Spring

So, why would the Guardians trade him? Two reasons. They had a 40-man roster crunch and Benson’s strikeout problems cause some concerns. In Triple-A in 2022, his 22.7% strikeout rate was much better than his career ~30% rate. Hopefully that continues to move in the right direction.

New Reds outfielder Will Benson showed off some of the most impressive raw power in the minors last season. Easy 70 grade. Cut his strikeout rate by nearly 10% in Triple-A and is ready for everyday looks at the MLB level. I don't think GABP holds this one.



🎥: @CLBClippers pic.twitter.com/AB6X1v8Frz — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) February 9, 2023

I love what I’ve seen from him so far through spring training. Numbers and sample size aside, Benson has displayed his athletic ability stealing bags, making diving catches, and finding solid contact on a few different occasions. His eye for the zone has been impressive as well. A player who looks determined to earn the starting role, there’s still time for it to play out. In my eyes, he’s the current leader in the clubhouse.

Mike Siani

Once a top 10 prospect in the Reds system, injuries and a pedestrian bat have seen him drop or fall off those list. In 2022, Siani hit 12 home runs in Double-A (.151 ISO) and does not profile as a power bat. Although Siani has not hit for a high average or power through the minors, he does excel at a few different things. Speed and defense.

TREMENDOUS diving catch by #Reds prospect Michael Siani in center field, robbing Michael Toglia of a hit. pic.twitter.com/MvWBamtuK9 — Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) October 14, 2021

No one will doubt Siani’s speed. He’s stolen over 40 bags at two different levels. Defensively, he might be the best option on this list. The questions come with his bat. Can he hit enough to really make it as a major leaguer? With only eight games in Triple-A and nine games in Cincinnati, a trip back to the minors is possible. Keeping him on the roster would allow the Reds to have a true center fielder, but that is not something they have always valued in the past.

Stuart Fairchild

Fairchild was originally drafted by the Reds before being dealt at the 2020 trade deadline. After bouncing around three organizations last season, he bounced back to Cincinnati. In 86 at-bats with the Reds, Fairchild slashed .279/.374/.523 with five home runs and 32 strikeouts. The minor league numbers are impressive, but are we looking at a player who just needs a chance or a “AAAA” player?

Stuart Fairchild joins the home run party with his first big league dinger for the @Reds! pic.twitter.com/s8R8Ttr5iM — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 13, 2022

Again, small sample size but Fairchild had a 9.5% barrel rate and 41.3% hard hit rate. A pull-heavy hitter with enough pop and minor league production to keep teams interested in him. At this point, it is make or break. I don’t see a future starter, more of a bench outfielder.