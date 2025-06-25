Isaac Paredes Has Begun His Love Affair With the Crawford Boxes

Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes has long been one of the most confounding players in baseball. Since his breakout season in 2022, he’s been one of the better hitting third basemen in the game, with a .786 OPS and a 126 wRC+.

Yet, from a quick glance at his BABIP, you’d think he was due for even better results. You see, what counts as a normal BABIP for Paredes would be a sign of rotten luck for most other hitters. His .247 BABIP over the past four years ranks 135 out of 138 batters with at least 1,500 trips to the plate.

On the other hand, a quick glance at his Statcast expected metrics would make you think he was playing way over his head. Since 2022, Paredes has out-hit his xBA by 12 points and out-slugged his xSLG by a whopping 83 points. He has outperformed his xwOBA by at least 20 points in each of the past four seasons.

Paredes’s one simple trick (which isn’t really a trick and isn’t all that simple) is pulling balls in the air. Dating back to 2022, he has a 0.74 groundball-to-fly ball ratio, which means he hits roughly four fly balls for every three he hits on the ground. That GB/FB is the 13th lowest in MLB (min. 1,500 PA) in that span.