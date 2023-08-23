White Sox Clean House by Firing GM Rick Hahn and Ken Williams

The team showed promise of being one of the best young teams in the league with back-to-back postseason appearances in 2020 and 2021, led by an impressive young core that was a result of the lengthy rebuild.

We all know how the last few seasons have gone and you can read more of my thoughts here. Ultimately, while Hahn has done a good job executing trades and finding young talent, he has failed to create a sustainable winning roster and culture within the organization. The White Sox are clearly not a connected team as they’ve been entirely incapable of coming together and have reached what I would hope is rock-bottom this summer.

The crew goes OFF after certain postgame comments from Eloy Jimenez



Ozzie: The reason they fired Rick & Kenny is because of THEM



Pods: There has been no standard set whatsoever. This team has not been held accountable this entire year. They don't play hard. They don't run hard. pic.twitter.com/ivQXdDowLq — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 23, 2023

It’s evident to everyone who watches the team that change was needed, but it’s still a shock to see it become actualized. Jerry Reinsdorf is known within the sports world to be someone who can be loyal to a fault and hasn’t been able to follow through with creating a winning culture. While this move is just one step in the process, it’s a big first step to rebuilding this organization from the top-down.

Prior to the report of the firings, numerous rumors were spreading about the possibility of the White Sox relocating or even possibly being sold by Reinsdorf in the future. In the past year, “Sell the team” has been a constant message spread by White Sox fans due to their constant frustration with Reinsdorf and the team, but it seems possible for the first time today.

According to @GregHinz, Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf is considering a move out of Guaranteed Rate Field and there is also "chatter among team insiders" that Reinsdorf may entertain selling the White Sox. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) August 21, 2023

Changes within the front office serve as an opportunity for Reinsdorf to give it another shot with a new group running the organization, but it also could give him a logical reason to move on from his time as an owner in the near future. Regardless of whether or not he decides to sell the team, there is plenty of work to be done to fix the mess that is the current team.

As of right now, it seems like Pedro Grifol and the coaching staff are safe for now. While Grifol has made some poor decisions in his first season with the team, he was thrust into a brutal situation and it’s understandable to give him another chance with a reset roster and front office.